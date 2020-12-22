Ankita Lokhande has been making headlines every now and then. From coming forward contributing to getting justice for her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput to celebrating her 36th birthday recently and inviting Sandip Ssingh, the Manikarnika actress has managed to steal the attention for quite a while now.

Ankita was brutally trolled on social media post her birthday videos and pictures went viral on the internet.

Sharing a story on Instagram post trolling, Ankita Lokhande shared a cryptic message on the same and wrote, “Me and my heart, we have got issues that we battle with, but one thing that will never live inside of us is hate. When you have thoughts of hatred inside of you, that is the ugliness from the soul that creates and controls all of your issues.”

In another quote, Ankita shared, “I am a stable being. If people say negative about me… I know it’s just their opinion… created based on their sanskaars… or based on their mood today. Their opinion reflects their reality, not mine. I remain stable as I know who I am.”

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokahnde’s birthday pictures and videos were going viral on the internet and when Rashami shared a video of dancing with her BFF, netizens were sharp to spot Sandip in the video and hence the trolling began.

The Manikarnika actress had a house party at her residence in Mumbai to celebrate her birthday. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans were mad at the actress for partying with Sandip Ssingh and are raising questions about his presence at her birthday party.

Fans have been fuming with anger and saying how can Ankita Lokhande move and party while they’re still grieving the loss of the late actor.

Meanwhile, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also wished Ankita Lokhande on her birthday on Instagram. Sharing a lovely picture on Instagram, Shweta captioned it, “Happy Birthday to the lady I adore who has always been there as a strong support. Much love to you my dear, hope you always stay happy and healthy. @anky1912 @HappyBirthdayAnkita”

What are your thoughts on Ankita’s cryptic post on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

