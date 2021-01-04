Its been around two and a half years, Ranbir Kapoor has been away from the big screen. Thankfully, he is coming back and that too in a never-seen-before avatar. Yes, we are talking about his recently announced Animal.

It’s the first collaboration between Ranbir and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As soon as Kabir Singh went onto become a monstrous hit, the collab started grabbing headlines, but no updates were coming in. Seems like the wait was worth as we were teased with an announcement video which looks more than what we expected.

The announcement of Animal was made on 1st January 2021 at 12.01 am. Not just name but the star cast has been revealed too. It will be featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, apart from Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking more of the announcement, the video has an enticing voice-over of Ranbir Kapoor. The BGM is top-notch which literally gives goosebumps and that’s mesmerising yet spine-chilling whistle!

Check out Animal’s announcement video below:

