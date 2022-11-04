Kanye West is making the headline for a lot of not-so-favourable reasons. The rapper, who goes legally by the name YE, has been in the eye of the storm ever since he campaigned for ‘White Lives Matter’ at his show in Paris followed by anti-Semite remarks on Twitter. Now, he’s once more on the micro-blogging site and has something interesting to say.

For the unversed, the rapper-turned-designer’s anti-Semitic rants — which included a threat to “go death con 3” on Jewish people — got him temporarily banned on Twitter and Instagram, though now both accounts have been reactivated. Ye escaped Twitter jail following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant. In his latest tweet, West has revealed he’s taking a ‘cleanse’ and netizens have reacted to it.

A couple of hours ago, Kanye West took to Twitter and shared a picture along with a caption reading, “I’m not talking to nooobody for a month.” The text on the caption – which reveals what the rapper will NOT be doing in the coming 30 days, reads, “I’m taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse.”

Kanye West’s tweet further read, “In God we praise. Amen,” before adding, “But my Twitter still lit.”

Commenting on Kanye’s tweet one user wrote, “Now that is definitely weird. Christian? We thought you opposed porn? And sex outside marriage? Wow, okay.” Another added, “this basically jus no nut november on steroids” A third trolled – with some advice, “Thank fvk for that. But really you should do it for 10years minimum.” Sharing an image featuring the ‘No Nothing November’ list, one wrote, “he saw this” Another simply added, “bro is doing no nothing November”

Soon after this tweet regarding what he plans to do in the month of November, Kanye West shared several tweets calling out personal trainer Harley Pasternak over a text exchange they had. In one of his tweets, the Ye designer said, “You can’t be anti-Semite when you know you are Semite.”

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

