Cameron Diaz, known for her strikingly attractive blue-eyed and blonde hair, is known for her roles in Charlies Angels, Vanilla Sky, Knight and Day, and many others. The actress once revealed that she is ‘semi-retired’ and stepped away from acting in 2014 and formally retired in 2018. However, she was convinced by Jamie Foxx to return to the big screen in November 2022.

Upon her return, a new report states that the actress is reportedly planning to leave Hollywood again. While her fans were excited about her comeback, the update about her leaving the showbiz industry again has disheartened fans. Read on to find out why Cameron plans to leave acting and retire again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Charlie’s Angels star Cameron Diaz is reportedly leaving after Jamie Foxx’s outburst on set. A source close to the Hollywood actress claims, “These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her, and she hated being away from [her child] Raddix. Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world.” It was also reported that her comeback project was thrown into turmoil, and Jammie Fox had “an absolute meltdown” on set, which led to the firing of three people.

The actress has no issues with Jamie Foxx, but she likely won’t return to the world of film after finishing her current project. After officially announcing her retirement in 2018, Foxx brought her back to star alongside him in Netflix’s action comedy Back In Action. While the actress had such a hard time being away from her family and kids, she reportedly hates the ‘drama and confrontation’ that so often erupts on movie sets.

Cameron Diaz famously walked away from Hollywood to spend more time with her husband. The couple later welcomed their daughter in December 2019 and have been incredibly private about their lives as parents to their three-year-old.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Will Smith Might Not Get Into The Car With Brad Pitt To Make The ‘Greatest Racing Movie Ever’ Produced By F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News