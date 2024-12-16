Kraven the Hunter had an utterly disappointing debut at the box office in North America and overseas. It has witnessed an even worse opening than Madame Web. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s rugged looks and smooth actions did not help much to increase the film’s sales in its opening weekend. The movie was mounted on a production budget of $100 million. Scroll below for the deets.

The film was expected to earn between $13-$16 million in the United States, but it failed to even land in the projected range. For the uninitiated, this is the sixth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, also known as the SSU. The movie also features Russell Crowe in a crucial role.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Kraven the Hunter collected below the industry’s projections, scoring the lowest debut for a major comic book movie post-COVID at the US box office. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film collected only $11 million on its 3-day opening, which is even below Madame Web’s $15.3 million and almost four times less than Morbius’ $39 million. The film has also received a low rating of C on CinemaScore. The film debuted at #3 in the domestic box office chart behind Moana 2 and Wicked.

It has also grossed a depressing opening at the international box office. The film collected only $15 million on its 5-day opening at the overseas box office. Adding the 3-day US opening gross with the overseas numbers, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film has seen only a $26 million worldwide opening.

The critic ratings are also abysmal on Rotten Tomatoes, which stands at 15%. However, the audience shows some love for Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his film Kraven the Hunter, as the movie received 73% on Popcorn Meter. The film will have difficulty getting a strong footing at the box office because of its weak reception and the biggies already running in the cinemas. Wicked and Moana 2 show no sign of slowing down, and Gladiator II is also not so behind.

Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, was released in the theatres on December 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

