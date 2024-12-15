Tom Hardy’s film Venom: The Last Dance’s hold is getting weaker every day, with cinemas filled with several new releases. Since the film did not have an overwhelming presence or ratings to help it fight at the box office, it is on track to become the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, the first film came out in 2018, and it was the first film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, aka SSU. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the movie served as the origin story of Eddie Brock becoming the host of Venom, an alien symbiote whose species plans to invade Earth. It came to a circle as they showed Knull, their creator, in this threequel.

According to The Numbers, the Venom franchise has earned an estimated $566.32 million in the US and $1.83 billion at the worldwide box office so far. The 2018 movie had an estimated budget of $116 million, whereas the third film was made at a reported cost of $120 million. Venom: The Last Dance has recorded the lowest debut weekend collection in the series and earned only $51.01 million in the United States.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the second installment in the series, recorded the biggest opening with its $90.03 million debut. The first film collected $80.25 million in its opening weekend at the US box office. Let’s take a look at the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Venom: The Last Dance [2024] – $473.029 million

Venom: Let There Be Carnage [2021] – $506.81 million

Venom [2018] – $856.08 million

Venom 3 has collected 44.74% less than the first film’s global total. Compared to the second film, it’s around 6.66% less. Venom: The Last Dance’s worldwide collection is 1.81 times less than the 2018 movie’s. However, it did well at the Chinese box office and became the highest-grossing comic book movie post-COVID, surpassing the local run of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Venom: The Last Dance Was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Kraven The Hunter Box Office (North America): Stays Below $5M, Earning Almost 23% Less Than Madame Web’s Opening Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News