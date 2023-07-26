Eminem is easily one of the most proclaimed hip-hop artists in the world, with millions of records sold and billions of streams. But what happens when you put a wordsmith such as Marshal Mathers with someone like James Franco with impeccable comic timing? Quality content. Back in 2014, the two paired for a movie and the rapper appeared in a cameo just to drop a bombshell.

To much surprise, the rapper has always been in controversy for his homophobic remarks in his songs. But what happens when he goes on a commercial film and accepts that he has been gay since time immemorial. Of course, this moment became a rage because something like this being accepted in a movie is not something you get to see every day.

The scene that we are talking about is from a 2014 movie titled ‘The Interview’ in which James Franco and Seth Rogan take the lead. In the cameo, Franco interviews Eminem and the rapper says, “I’m more shocked that people haven’t figured it out yet. I’ve been playing gay peek-a-boo for years. I’ve pretty much been leaving a gay bread crumb trail.” This explosive moment leaves the entire production crew of the interview flabbergasted. Rogan’s character then feeds Franco Eminem’s lyrics which reads, “I said nice rectum, I had a vasectomy, Hector / So you can’t get pregnant if I bisexually wreck ya.”

Without hesitating, Eminem replied, “Hector’s rectum was real.” This moment took the entire Hollywood industry by storm because the Love The Way You Lie rapper does not make such candid comments. Moreover, he is mostly known for his 2002 movie ‘8 Mile’ and then disappearing from movies altogether. It was hence proven that the rapper can go to serious lengths to entertain his fans and be a constant highlight in the tabloids.

What do you think of this weird yet funny Eminem moment? Let us know and stay tuned for more at KoiMoi!

