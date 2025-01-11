Back in the early ’90s, Tom Hanks was in talks to play Jack Traven in Jan de Bont’s iconic action-thriller Speed, instead of the iconic Keanu Reeves.

Hanks passed on the project, though the reason remains unclear. His career choices show a preference for depth-driven films like Saving Private Ryan and Road to Perdition. Speed’s action-packed thrills likely didn’t fit his narrative-focused style.

But Hanks wasn’t the only megastar to sidestep the role. Tom Cruise also turned it down before Reeves snagged the part. At the time, Reeves had gained some buzz from Point Break and Bill & Ted, but Speed catapulted him into Hollywood’s action elite. By the time The Matrix rolled around, Reeves was untouchable in the genre—and Speed was a big reason why.

Tom’s decision to skip Speed left room for Reeves to shine, but would Hanks have regretted it? Probably not. The movie raked in critical acclaim and audience love, scoring 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. But for Hanks, avoiding traditional action films seemed intentional.

And then came the sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control. Oof. Reeves sat this one out, and critics and fans alike noticed. Sandra Bullock reprised her role as Annie Porter, joined by Jason Patric, but the magic was gone. The film tanked at the box office.

Even Jan de Bont, the director of Speed, wasn’t keen on sequels. Still, he admitted he might consider a third installment—under one condition. “It depends on how the story is,” he told Collider. He emphasized the need for the original cast, particularly Reeves, whose awkward, everyman charm made the first movie so memorable. “It’s really hard to find that same kind of feeling back,” Bont explained.

Could Speed make a comeback with a third chapter? Unlikely. The first film’s suspense and originality set a high bar, one that’s tough to replicate. And without Reeves, it’s even harder to imagine lightning striking twice.

Ultimately, Hanks passing on Speed shaped its destiny. The role went to the perfect actor for the job, giving us one of the most thrilling action films of the ’90s. But hey, it’s fun to wonder what could’ve been—a very different ride, no doubt.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Angelina Jolie’s Kids Urge Her To Reveal Her Side Of The Story In Bitter Brad Pitt Divorce Batt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News