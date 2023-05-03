Days after declining dating rumours with ‘Love Island’ host Maya Jama, Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with another rumoured girlfriend of his. The ‘Don’t Look Up’ star was seen reuniting with supermodel Gigi Hadid after they attended the same after-party following the Met Gala in New York.

Leonardo and Gigi had earlier reignited their dating rumours after they were clicked at the same Oscars after party hosted by Beyonce and Jay-Z at the legendary Chateau Marmont. Read on to know the scoop.

According to The Daily Mail, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid partied together at Zero Bond in New York City. For their latest outing, the 28-year-old model opted for an all-black outfit as she flashed a big smile while making her way to the after-party. Gigi looked stunning in a black leather trench coat a day after her incredible black outfit at the MET Gala carpet. Leonardo, on the other hand, made a low-key entry to the after-party venue. The 48-year-old tried to go incognito with a black face mask while also sporting a basketball cap with his suit jacket and dark-wash jeans. The latest outing comes after many insiders have claimed that they are still hanging out together.

Take a look:

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Reunite at Met Gala 2023 After-Party Though Met Gala 2023 may officially be over, that was just the start of the night for some celebs. This year's annual event hosted on the first Monday in May was one for the books, as the 2023… pic.twitter.com/8NFTrBsuEQ — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) May 2, 2023

An insider had earlier said that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid meet whenever their tight schedules allow them to adding, “Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing.”

Social media users were quick to react to Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s latest appearance. One of the users quipped, “My boy increased his age limit to 28.” Whereas, another stated, “Leonardo Dicaprio cares about climate change because he wants to make the world safe for the young girls he hasn’t dated yet.”

The next one shared, “My head hurts….this reminds me of my auntie and her husband age gap relationship and how she forces it upon me to have what they have. Would you look at that their the same sign as the both of them too MY HEAD HURTS REAL BAD.”

An individual tweeted, “Gigi deserves better,” as another added, “Will get out of the relationship pretty soon again. She is 25+ after all.”

One user concluded, “Gigi is a very high-quality woman and I hope Leo appreciates that. Now Leo is also very good friends with The Weeknd so let’s get that reunion back with Bella too.”

What do you have to say about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s latest reunion? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

