Actress Margot Robbie enjoys a massive fanbase and is considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet. The actress landed her breakthrough role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf Of Wall Street, which also starred Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio, and left everyone impressed with her acting, but do you know she once admitted that she didn’t think she was s*xy enough for the part. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Margot and Leo had the most fierce intimate scene in the film, and honestly, it went on to become one of the most talked s*x scenes ever. However, the actress once said she was insecure about her physique and thought people would think she is not good enough.

During an interview with Wonderland sometime after the release of The Wolf Of Wall Street, Margot Robbie opened up about her insecurities about her body. She said, “I was terrified that people would see the movie and think, Ugh! She is not good enough.” Talking more about her fear the actress said, “I was very conscious that that script said, ‘The s*xiest blonde ever.’ Clearly, I am not the s*xiest blonde in history.”

According to the Goodbye Christopher Robin actress, she felt that she was being “s*xy at an accelerate pace.” Undeniably, Margot Robbie is one of the most beautiful women across the globe; she was not confident to play the character of Leo’s girlfriend in The Wolf Of Wall Street, however, later, her looks became a problem for her. She once confessed that she often used to get frustrated by critics, who only focused on her appearance rather than her performance.

For the unversed, The Wolf Of Wall Street was released in the year 2013 and went on to become a major blockbuster, making Margot Robbie an overnight star. It is still considered one of her finest performances. But as they say, even the best can get insecure at times.

