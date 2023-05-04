Pamela Anderson took over the world in the 90s with her Television series Baywatch which was one of the highest viewed TV shows probably in the history of television, all thanks to the godly men and women running on the beach with tiny pieces of clothing. So owing to her global popularity, Anderson was once invited to a reality tv show on Indian Television.

The show was titled Bigg Boss and Pamela was invited as a guest on the show which was hosted by one of the leading stars of Indian Cinema, Salman Khan. Pamela, flew down to India to be a part of the famous Indian reality show, Bigg Boss Season 4. The series was an Indian version of the British celebrity reality show Big Brother. Salman Khan took over as the host for the Indian version of season 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To spice things up, Pamela Anderson was invited to be a part of the Indian celebrity reality show and the Baywatch actress surprised everyone with her statement on Salman Khan. A statement, none would want to believe and a statement that did not go down very well with the fans of the Indian actor who was a popular name globally as well.

When Pamela Anderson was invited to Bigg Boss season 4, she claimed that she did not know who the host of the show Salman Khan is. She might have come across his films but she doesn’t recall. “I have heard about Salman through the media. I have seen a few Bollywood films, but I don’t remember any of the actors by their names. Maybe, if I see him I will be able to recognise him,” Pamela was quoted by PTI, an Indian newswire.

While she entered the show for just three days, she was also paid a whopping amount for her presence. The Institute actress charged 2.5 crores for her three-day stint in the show. She even wowed the world as she appeared in a white saree in one of the episodes. When she was told the format of the show needs the contestants to do all the work by themselves she was quoted by the PTI, “I like doing household work. I do it at my place so I have no issues with it.” Pamela claimed that she entered the show unscripted and unprepared as she just wanted to have fun there.

Pamela Anderson, now 55, was recently in the news for her bikini photoshoot. She started her career young as a model for Playboy magazine but shot to fame with her character of C.J. Parker in the television series Baywatch. Her life has been documented in a Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dua Lipa & Billie Eilish Coming Together For A New Song? Singers’ Latest Appearance At MET Gala After-Party Has Got Fans Excited: “This Is Gonna Serve So Hard…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News