Taylor Swift always takes advantage of every opportunity to turn heads with public appearances. A while ago, she rocked a chic look in New York and grabbed attention from fans post her alleged breakup rumours with Joe Alwyn. The Love Story singer is now making headlines as she dressed for revenge in a black top and mini skirt, looking beautiful as ever, and was spotted alongside her gal-pals Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and others, and netizens are now reacting to their pictures and dragging her BFF Selena Gomez in the comments section.

For those of you who don’t know, Tay dated Joe for over six years, and although the ex-couple has not confirmed the news yet, the singer indirectly confirmed it during her latest concert, showing a thumbs-up sign to fans when asked if she’s doing okay post her breakup.

Entertainment Tonight took to their Instagram account and shared Taylor Swift’s latest picture with her friends in New York, including Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

Taylor Swift donned a black camisole top that she paired with a matching mini skirt and accessorised the look with a sling bag and sunglasses. She completed her look with bold red lips and indeed served the revenge look COLD.

Take a look at her picture below:

Like they say, boyfriends will come and go, but girlfriends are forever.

Reacting to Taylor Swift’s picture on Instagram, a user commented, “Where’s selena now”

Another user commented, “Where is Selena or she will not hanging out with Gigi”

A third user commented, “A photo with Taylor Swift Selena Gomez Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber together burying the hatchet would be worth millions.”

A fourth commented, “This picture is so rich 😍”

What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift’s recent spotting with her gal-pals post her alleged breakup rumours with Joe Alwyn? Tell us in the space below.

