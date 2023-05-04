In a career spanning more than three decades, Brad Pitt has starred in several memorable films, including Interview with the Vampire, y Mr. & Mrs Smith, 12 Monkeys, Fight Club and lots more. While there are several movies that he may have rejected, did you know there’s one he wanted to get out of after signing and filming parts of it?

In case you didn’t know which film we are talking about, it is the Neil Jordan-directed 1994 American gothic horror co-starring Tom Cruise and Kirsten Dunst in pivotal roles. The film focuses on Louis’ (Pitt) transformation into a vampire by Lestat (Cruise), their time together, and their turning of ten-year-old Claudia (Kirsten Dunst) into a vampire.

During a 2011 interview with EW, Brad Pitt spoke about shooting ‘Interview With the Vampire’ in London and New Orleans. Not just that, he also spoke about wanting to pay money to the makers money to quit the film as he couldn’t deal with filming in the dark any more. For those who don’t know, in order to ace the role, the actor was required to wear yellow lenses, have pasty makeup caked on himself and even had to sport a “Lion King” style hairdo.

While he loved shooting Interview With the Vampire in New Orleans, Brad Pitt called filming in London’s Pinewood Studios a miserable experience. He said, “The great thing that came out of that movie is that it birthed my love affair with New Orleans. We were shooting nights. So I just rode my bike around all night. I made some great friends there.”

The actor continued, “But then we got to London, and London was f*cking dark. London was (in the) dead of winter. We’re shooting in Pinewood (Studios), which is an old institution. There’s no windows in there. It hasn’t been refabbed in decades. You leave for work in the dark — you go into this cauldron, this mausoleum — and then you come out and it’s dark. I’m telling you, one day it broke me.”

Brad Pitt added, “It was like, ‘Life’s too short for this quality of life.’ I called David Geffen, who was a good friend. He was a producer, and he’d just come to visit. I said, ‘David, I can’t do this anymore. I can’t do it. What will it cost me to get out?’ And he goes, very calmly, ‘Forty million dollars.’ And I go, ‘OK, thank you.’ It actually took the anxiety off of me. I was like, ‘I’ve got to man up and ride this through, and that’s what I’m going to do.’”

Well, despite the role being so challenging and Brad wanting to quit it, he did it; it’s considered one of his best performances to date.

Which Brad Pitt film is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

