Robert Downey Jr is one of the most charismatic actors of all time. He gained widespread recognition for his impressive acting skills and charm. Despite achieving success very early in his career, he had to face a major downfall after getting into legal trouble for substance abuse, possession and other offensive activities. But he left all that behind and restarted his career on a bright note.

RDJ made a comeback in the 2000s and soon became one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood after playing Iron Man. He is known for his quick wit and engaging personality, but sometimes, these attributes can land him in trouble. It happened a few years ago when he made some comments that were considered racist. Scroll on to learn more.

In 2014, the Mexican director of Birdman, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, talked about superhero movies with Deadline and said, “I sometimes enjoy them because they are basic and simple and go well with popcorn. The problem is that sometimes they purport to be profound, based on some Greek mythological kind of thing. And they are honestly very right-wing. They have been poison, this cultural genocide, because the audience is so overexposed to plot and explosions and sh*t that doesn’t mean nothing about the experience of being human.” This apparently did not sit well with Robert Downey Jr, and he made some unnecessary remarks about the director.

While talking to The Guardian once, the Iron Man actor retorted to Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s comment. He said, “I think for a man whose native tongue is Spanish to be able to put together a phrase like ‘cultural genocide’ just speaks to how bright he is.” Robert Downey Jr further added that his superhero movies were loved by kids, and that mattered a lot to him as an actor. “At the end of the day, we’re just a bunch of folks who make movies and then go back to our real lives,” he concluded.

Obviously, the comment about Inarritu being Spanish and yet being fluent in English irked many netizens. Sometime after the interview, a Twitter user wrote, “Omg wow :-) Spanish man learns English :-) wowie!! We never expected it!!” and another added, “Let’s stop referring to these comments/behaviour as jokes. Let’s not be afraid to call it what it is.”

Well, too much quick-wit can land people in trouble sometimes.

