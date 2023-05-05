Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series has been a worldwide hit, and it’s not just because of the thrilling adventures, action-packed scenes, and stunning visuals. From Baby Groot’s cuteness to Rocket’s wit, to the heart-warming camaraderie between the Guardians, and not to forget the romance between Gamora and Star-Lord, people can’t seem to get enough of this entertaining bunch. The wait is finally over as the eagerly anticipated third instalment of the series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has hit the cinemas, and we are buzzing with excitement. For those who are still unsure about watching this superhero action flick, here are 5 reasons why we believe it’s a must-watch:

1. Humour is out of this world

The first two instalments of the Guardians of the Galaxy series were filled with clever wit and humour, with jokes being cracked even during intense and serious situations such as battles against dangerous intergalactic criminals. Star-Lord’s gang is full of sarcasm, witty humour, and a healthy dose of second-hand embarrassment. Based on the trailer (remember Peter and Nebula’s awkward interaction?), Vol. 3 promises to be just as, if not more, humorous than its predecessors. We dare say that the Guardians are the most comical band of heroes in the Marvel universe.

2. Packed full of surprises

If you’ve watched the Avengers movie series, then you know about Star-Lord’s biggest heartbreak – losing the love of his life, Gamora. However, the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reveals that things may not be exactly as they seem. Additionally, our beloved Baby Groot has grown up, and Nebula has found a new family among the Guardians. It would be a shame to miss out on these exciting new developments in the Guardians’ story.

3. Rocket’s backstory

Throughout the films, Rocket has always exuded an ultra-cool, gangster vibe and has made us laugh with his sarcastic humour. However, his current personality is a stark contrast to his tough and depressing past, which was full of torture and exploitation. A significant portion of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 focuses on his journey – from growing up in confinement under a sadistic captor to becoming a mercenary to ultimately saving the world from Thanos. Watch the film to discover Rocket’s life story.

4. James Gunn’s parting gift

Director James Gunn holds a special place in our hearts for bringing us the Guardians of the Galaxy film series. Unfortunately, his journey with Marvel ends with the Guardians. Just like the previous two instalments, he promises to deliver thrilling action and adventure while maintaining the high comical quotient. This movie also promises to touch your heart and soul, leaving you emotional in more ways than one.

5. A Marvel-lous goodbye

All good things must come to an end and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the final instalment in the franchise. This makes it a must-see for Marvel fans and superhero enthusiasts alike. The film is expected to tie up loose ends and provide a satisfying conclusion to the characters’ stories. Don’t miss out on bidding a final farewell to our beloved Guardians!

In conclusion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 promises to be a fantastic movie that will take the audience on a thrilling and emotional ride. The beloved characters, stunning visual effects, emotional depth, and satisfying conclusion make it worth it.

