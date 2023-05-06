Will Smith is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and also has an Oscar award to prove his acting capabilities. Ignoring the previous controversies involving the actor, the actor has given some pathbreaking performances. However, playing a superhero is still one of the things he has not done, and once he shared how he wanted to be a superhero and wanted to depict Black excellence alongside my white counterparts.

The King Richard actor shared how he avoided making films about slavery. However, he came up with Apple TV’s Emancipation, the movie had him playing an enslaved man who escaped from a Louisiana plantation and joined the Union Army in the Civil War. The actor wanted the Black representation to be equal to white counterparts and wanted to get roles that anyone would give to Tom Cruise.

In a conversation for a cover story for GQ, the Emancipation actor opened up about how he wanted to get roles like Tom Cruise while touching upon the depiction of Black Excellence and its representation early in his career. The actor confessed that he avoided making films about slavery and said, “In the early part of my career… I didn’t want to show Black people in that light. I wanted to be a superhero. So I wanted to depict Black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play roles that you would give to Tom Cruise.”

As the actor came up with Emancipation, he said, “This was one that was about love and the power of Black love,” While adding more about what made him choose to make the movie on black people, he added, “And that was something that I could rock with. We were going to make a story about how Black love makes us invincible.”

Will Smith’s film Emancipation was inspired by the true story of Gordon/ Whipped Peter and received a positive response from the audiences as well as the critiques. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

