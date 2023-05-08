Megan Fox might be one of the hottest actresses around but she has time and again raised eyebrows for her statements. In an interview with a leading magazine way back in 2007, the Transformers star opened up about her hygiene which left the Internet grossed out. The actress had claimed that she usually forgets to flush the toilet. Scroll down to read more.

The gorgeous Megan Fox was crowned as the s*xiest woman alive in 2007 by a magazine. Megan Fox currently has been in the news for her apparent split with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

In an interview with FHM Magazine in 2007 as per the publication Showbiz CheatSheet, Megan Fox opened up about her personal hygiene and why she would be a horrible person to live with. The actress on her lack of bathroom manners shared, “I’m horrible to live with. I don’t clean. My clothes end up wherever I take them off. I forget to flush the toilet. Friends will tell me, ‘Megan, you totally pinched a loaf in my toilet and didn’t flush.’” Megan at the time also revealed how she was “never the pretty girl adding that as a teen she was “abrasive” and “obnoxious.”

Speaking of hygiene, Megan Fox in an interview with a different publication stated, “If you eat Chinese food, your farts come out like Chinese food. If you eat Mexican food, your farts come out like Mexican food. And milk, it’s like—you can smell the warmth in the fart. My wardrobe on Transformers always smells like farts, and I have no idea why.”

Megan Fox also made headlines in 2009 when she claimed that men were scared of v*ginas. “Women hold the power because we have the v*ginas. If you’re in a heteros*xual relationship and you’re a female, you win. I never call them guys. I always called them boys. Maybe it’s a superiority complex- my needing to keep them down.”

Megan Fox shot to fame with Transformers also starring Shia LaBeouf in the lead as the fans went crazy over her dark hair and bright blue eyes.

