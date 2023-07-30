Harry Styles has been releasing his music solo since 2016, and the crooner has now surpassed the streams of his former band One Direction. The news left the loyal fans of the singer elated as they rushed to social media platforms to express their happiness. Styles has comparatively fewer songs than One Direction and therefore, the singer out-streaming his former band appears to be a big deal. Scroll down to know the details.

Harry Styles, on the work front, recently concluded his Love On Tour in Italy. His tour raked in a massive $105 million in June. On the personal front, Styles is rumoured to be dating Canadian actress Taylor Russell. However, the two are yet to confirm their relationship status.

Circling back to Harry Styles going bigger than One Direction, according to a Reddit post, the singer clocked more than 18.344 billion plays on the streaming giant Spotify, whereas, One Direction stands just a little bit behind the crooner. We must also inform you that Styles achieved the rare feat with only 37 songs, whereas, One Direction has a total of 89 songs. The achievement got a mixed response from the Internet as many believed there was no streaming era when One Direction existed. For the unversed, the all-boy group was formed in 2010 with the members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. The band split in August 2015, and Zayn Malik was the first one to go saying they got sick of each other. Harry Styles soon got signed to a label and dropped his solo music in 2016.

Reacting to the news of Harry Styles’ achievement, one person said, “oh harry the icon that u are,” as another posted, “Masterpiece discography of his.” One posted, “Did that with only 37 songs!!! ICON.” Another user said, ‘That’s wild to me!! All this time I thought my Harry playlist was like 80 songs.” One said, “And he did it with 37 songs vs their 123, an even more impressive feat,” and one claimed, “They are nothing without harry.”

One, on the other hand, claimed, “The group broke up before the streaming era started. 1D, if debuted now would have way more streams.”

The next one shared, “And Billie Eilish has outstreamed Beyoncé. Doesn’t really mean anything since the 2010’s was when the music industry was transitioning from radio/albums to streaming.” To this, one added, “One direction was popular before streaming so this would make sense.”

