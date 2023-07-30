Travis Scott, who recently released his fourth studio album Utopia, has been aggressively promoting it on social media. The former lover of Kylie Jenner, who enjoys more than 50 million followers on Instagram, however, got mocked for his album-promoting ideas after he shared two pictures of topless kids from different races. A post on Reddit spoke about the same and the social media users did not waste any time in slamming the rapper. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Travis Scott was recently in the news when he apparently took a dig at Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet on his new song Meltdown. Travis is reportedly not happy over the reports of his ex-flame Kylie Jenner dating Timothee. The latter has, so far, not responded to the apparent diss.

Circling back to Utopia, Travis Scott, on Instagram, shared multiple album covers for his new album with an intention to promote it. One of the covers included a topless Black kid, and in the next slide, the rapper shared a picture of a white kid again topless. The torso and face of the white kid was coloured with markers as he appeared sad, which was not in the case of the Black kid. Travis captioned the post as, “UTOPIA SEE U AT MIDNIGHT AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.” Social media users got baffled after the images surfaced on the Internet as many claimed that Travis Scott was into child trafficking also adding how unsettling the images were.

Take a look:

One user stated, “Ik that Travis Scott is promoting child trafficking and Utopia > Astroworld.” Another posted, “Why are their topless (sad faced children ….)” One person added, “Why aren’t you using your children????? Wtf is this.” The next one claimed, “These look like some child trafficking photos not even gonna lie.”

An individual shared, “He does have very demonic vibes.” as another chimed in, “Uh, someone should definitely check on those kids. Those pictures have a very strange and unsettling vibe to them.” The next one posted, “The elites are all paedph*les. Now they want to be open about it.”

One person said, “Someone needs to check on these kids. Travis is a member of the Kardashian coven.” Meanwhile, a user stated, “Travis Scott is obviously a satanic puppet. He’s just further showing which side he is on and what weird stuff he’s into.”

