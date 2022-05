Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Naomi Campbell Comes In Support Of Kate Moss After She Testifies In The Ongoing Defamation Trial

Supermodel Naomi Campbell supported Kate Moss as the latter testified in the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The 52-year-old model has shown her support for her fellow model after Depp’s ex-girlfriend took the witness stand, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Naomi Campbell took to her Instagram Story later on the same day to praise Kate Moss for sharing her account of her relationship with Johnny Depp. “YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency,” she wrote, calling Moss with the nickname she has used for the 48-year-old model for years.

Naomi Campbell words were accompanied by a screengrab of an article recapping Kate Moss’s statements in court.

Kate appeared in court via video link from Gloucestershire, south west England. In her testimony, she denied Amber’s claim that Depp pushed Moss down the stairs during their relationship between 1994 and 1997.

Kate’s statements debunked Heard’s.

The ‘Aquaman’ star previously brought up the model’s name when she discussed an alleged altercation between Depp and her sister Whitney Henriquez, saying, “(Whitney’s) back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait – I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

