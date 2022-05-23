Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most bankable actresses of H-town and now she is also a new mommy. It’s been three months since the Hunger game actress has welcomed her firstborn with husband Cooke Maroney, and her fans just can’t wait anymore to hear the baby’s gender. Well, it’s a lucky day for you all Jen fans and you should thank Ellen DeGeneres for it.

Yup, it was Ellen and her famous talk show (that’s almost ending now) that helped Jennifer’s fans get a massive hint on her newborn’s gender. Read on to know-how!

Recently on the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host Ellen DeGeneres herself shared a story stating how Jennifer Lawrence as a kid sat on a toilet and pretended to have an interview with the host. She then made a call to Jennifer claiming to be neighbours with her and congratulated her on getting married to Cooke Maroney and bringing their newborn to the world.

Talking about the baby on the same call, Ellen DeGeneres told Jennifer Lawrence that “I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute.” It is to be noted that at this point, J.Law and Cooke have not revealed the gender of their baby to the audience. Seeing as Ellen has a great connection with the actress there is a high chance that she may have met the baby and might have accidentally leaked the baby’s gender on the show.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in the Netflix special drama Don’t Look Up. The movie was directed by Adam McKay and was released on 5th December 2021. The movie had an amazing star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans and many more.

