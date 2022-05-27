Russo brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo have made a name for themselves after directing films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and more. Now in a recent chat, the duo has addressed Disney’s controversial fallout with Scarlett Johansson post the hybrid release of Black Widow.

Advertisement

For the unversed, The Avengers actress was promised that her solo Marvel film would release in the cinemas and a part of it would constitute her pay for the movie. After the film was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, the studio decided to release the film hybrid-ly last year aka in theatres and on Disney+ the same day – which hugely affected the sales of tickets and eventually Johansson’s pay. This led to the actress filing a case against the studio.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with Den of Greek, Russo brothers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo – who are all set for their spy action epic on The Gray Man, came forward in support of Scarlet Johansson and slammed Disney for their treatment of her. Expressing his disgust with the House of Mouse’s treatment of Scarlett during their lawsuit, Joe of the Avengers: Endgame director duo said, “We’re certainly concerned with the trend in the market that’s moving away from artists.”

Continuing talking about Disney’s treatment of Scarlett Johansson and the trend he is seeing now, Joe explained how the bigger companies/studios are now coming up with their own platforms and have “bigger pockets” which is resulting in them paying actors for more of their worth. He said, “So the studios are having a conservative reaction, and they’re trying to downplay their need for stars. They’re trying to force IP to be their star, and in accordance with that they’re also then trying to underpay and diminish the need for stars on their projects.”

As for his views on Disney’s treatment of Scarlett, Joe said, “That was really not an appropriate way for them to handle that situation. It was disturbing to us as artists. Scarlett is a good friend of ours, and we were disheartened by how it was handled. We’re glad it’s resolved.”

Taking about the case, Scarlett Johansson took the matter to court and sought to fight for her rights though later the disagreement was settled out of court.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth To Go N*de In Thor: Love And Thunder? The ‘N*ked B*tt’ Tease In The Trailer Leaves Fans Wondering The Same!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram