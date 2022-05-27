It is not just Johnny Depp and Amber Heard who are making the headlines over the defamation case. Their respective lawyers are also a part of the buzz ever since the trial began. Depp’s legal team of Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew and Heard’s lawyers J Benjamin Rottenborn and Elaine Bredehoft have entered a cross-fire.

The trial, which began on 11 April, has now almost come to an end. The closing statements will be made today. The high-profile case has grasped everyone’s attention. It is history in the making in front of their eyes, especially one of their favourite movie stars.

While we may know of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, along with several witnesses who have taken the stand, let’s dive into details of who their lawyers are!

Camille Vasquez

Camille Vasquez, Depp’s attorney is making quite a buzz. From rumours of Camille and her client dating to her brutal cross-examine of Heard, she has been under the spotlight a lot recently. Vasquez is an attorney with the Brown Rudnick, one of the world’s largest firms by gross revenue. Her current practice focuses on plaintiff-side defamation suits. Before this celebrity case, she worked on several breaches of contract or discrimination cases.

Benjamin Chew

The other face seen on Johnny Depp’s side of the court besides that of Camille Vasquez is Benjamin Chew. Besides eating candy and enjoying Depp’s doodles, Ben is a renowned lawyer who works in the Brown Rudnick firm. He covers many different legal areas and successfully prosecuted two breaches of fiduciary cases for Johnny.

Elaine Bredehoft

While Camille Vasquez is for Depp, Amber Heard has Elaine Bredehoft fighting her case. Some Depp fans think she is a fan of the actor after spotting someone who looks quite like her in the crowd outside the court. On the professional front, Elaine has been recognised as one of the most influential lawyers in Virginia. She has also been ranked on the list of The Best Lawyers in America since 1997.

J Benjamin Rottenborn

The other lawyer representing Amber Heard in the defamation trial is J Benjamin Rottenborn. Much like his client, Rottenborn has also received scrutiny, especially when Johnny Depp is on the stand. He works at the Woods Rogers and practices Litigation, Government Investigations, and White Collar Criminal Defense.

