Top Gun: Maverick has been released and is causing an uproar at the box office. The Tom Cruise starrer is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. Fans have been waiting for 36 years for the release of the second part, and they are loving it. The reviews and ratings are positive, and it has received a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not just that, but the action film is also set to create a new Memorial Day weekend record for Paramount. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski and sees Tom indulging in crazy stunts. The actor has lived his dreams of being a pilot and an actor at the same time.

Tom Cruise (sort of) flies US Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornets jets for Top Gun: Maverick, which is worth $70 million. Previously, we have covered that despite being a trained pilot, the actor wasn’t allowed to touch any buttons or controls on the jet. It is said that the Navy denied clearance simply because of how expensive the jets were.

It is also said that the US’s Pentagon has banned non-military personnel from controlling a Defense Department asset. Now, a new report by Bloomberg has come in stating how much it actually costs to have the F-18 jets on the set per hour. Paramount Pictures paid the US Navy a whopping $11,374 or Rs. 8 Lakhs and more an hour to fly the aircraft in the Top Gun: Maverick.

No wonder it had a huge budget of $170 million. It isn’t the only movie in which Tom Cruise will be seen flying an aircraft. Mission Impossible 7 & 8 will be coming out in 2023 and 2024. From what we have heard, the actor will have crazy stunts in it in the entire MI franchise.

Though those movies are still far away from their premiere, Tom Cruise fans can enjoy Top Gun: Maverick. The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, and more.

