Euphoria star Dominic Fike shared his opinions on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case, well, it was more about Heard than the case, and now he is receiving hate over what he said. The $50 million defamation trial has ended, and each side made closing arguments on 27 May.

The jury has begun the deliberation after sitting in court for weeks, listening to one witness after another, looking at the evidence in the form of audio, video, and more. After everything is said, the jurors will have to focus on whether Heard’s op-ed piece can be considered legally defamatory.

Meanwhile, we all know that the whole world has an opinion on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case. The internet is filled with it. Not just netizens but celebs have also reacted to it and have taken sides. Now, Dominic Fike, aka Elliot, who appears in HBO’s hit series Euphoria has made a comment on it and is receiving backlash for it.

Besides being an actor in Euphoria, Dominic Fike is also a musician. He was performing at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois when he stopped mid-concert and brought up the Aquaman actress. “Yo, I’m just gonna come straight out and say it. I’m gonna say it. I’m gonna be real with y’all, I think Amber Heard is hot, man,” Fike said.

dominic fike making fun of johnny depp and other male victims by saying he thinks amber heard is “hot” and he has “hot” visions of her abusing him.🤢#AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/OBRylRsayD — jaime (@jameydesanra) May 25, 2022

Fike continued, “I know it’s not a popular opinion, and it’s not the focus at the moment, dude, but I’ve been having these visions of her just beating me up. I think it’s hot.” This instantly drew criticism from fans who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the comment.

Dominic Fike really thought he did something when he said he had visions of Amber Heard beating him up. When in a reality, he just made himself look like a twat and downright disrespectful by romanticising abuse, as if it’s something to brag about. Should be ashamed of himself! — Ellie Leinster (@FragileEllie) May 26, 2022

i wasnt really looking forward to dominic fike anyhow but hearing him say ‘i think amber heard is hot, i want her to hit me’ turned me tf off. that’s disgusting no matter how you view the trial and a weird thing to say about a potential abuser/victim — fatima mattata (@justfatimata) May 22, 2022

I don’t know who Dominic Fike is and I don’t care. He made a mockery out of abuse. Something horrifying a lot of women like me and men have gone/go through. To say you want Amber Heard to beat you up because she’s hot is BEYOND disgusting! pic.twitter.com/ruhCGTuEKo — justice for johnny depp!! (@sunhopepeace) May 25, 2022

Sometimes celebrities just need to shut the fuck up and not talk about their weird fetishes or secrets, like I did not want to know that Dominic Fike gets off to amber heard getting beaten — ♛ 𝕋𝕨𝕚𝕟𝕜𝕪 ♛ (@Queen_ofVirgo) May 26, 2022

no way did Dominic fike just say he has visions of amber heard beating him up and he thinks it’s hot… wtf is wrong with people — anna🍰 (@dontknowitslost) May 26, 2022

dominic fike didn't just glamourized being beaten by amber heard ,,, him saying amber is gorgeous is acceptable coz she is but why would u have visions of being abused by her?!?! especially its an ongoing trial?! hunter should run—no fly right this second — tangina nio (@iishachan) May 26, 2022

While the Euphoria star is facing backlash for his comments over Amber Heard, Elon Musk tweeted that he hopes Johnny Depp and Amber move on and said that both of them are incredible at their best.

