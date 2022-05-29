Euphoria Star Dominic Fike Says He Had Visions Of 'Hot' Amber Heard Beating Him Up; Fans Criticise Him For Fetisising Abuse
Euphoria star Dominic Fike shared his opinions on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case, well, it was more about Heard than the case, and now he is receiving hate over what he said. The $50 million defamation trial has ended, and each side made closing arguments on 27 May.

The jury has begun the deliberation after sitting in court for weeks, listening to one witness after another, looking at the evidence in the form of audio, video, and more. After everything is said, the jurors will have to focus on whether Heard’s op-ed piece can be considered legally defamatory.

Meanwhile, we all know that the whole world has an opinion on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case. The internet is filled with it. Not just netizens but celebs have also reacted to it and have taken sides. Now, Dominic Fike, aka Elliot, who appears in HBO’s hit series Euphoria has made a comment on it and is receiving backlash for it.

Besides being an actor in Euphoria, Dominic Fike is also a musician. He was performing at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois when he stopped mid-concert and brought up the Aquaman actress. “Yo, I’m just gonna come straight out and say it. I’m gonna say it. I’m gonna be real with y’all, I think Amber Heard is hot, man,” Fike said.

Fike continued, “I know it’s not a popular opinion, and it’s not the focus at the moment, dude, but I’ve been having these visions of her just beating me up. I think it’s hot.” This instantly drew criticism from fans who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the comment.

While the Euphoria star is facing backlash for his comments over Amber Heard, Elon Musk tweeted that he hopes Johnny Depp and Amber move on and said that both of them are incredible at their best.

