Robert Pattinson has had crazy fan moments in the past, but nothing matches the time when he told someone to take their clothes, and the person did! Pattinson became famous through his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga. Fans across the globe adored him and crushed hard on the Hollywood Hunk.

He recently appeared in The Batman, making his DC debut. It was the highest-grossing movie of 2022 until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took over. The actor received praise for his role, and many deemed him their favourite version of the Caped Crusader.

While talking about Robert Pattinson, there was a time when he realised the power of his words after an incident took place with a fan. Back in 2009, when the second Twilight film, New Moon, was released, Pattinson attended The Ellen DeGeneres Show. There he revealed the fan encounter that took place “after a period of signing 500 signatures,”

“You kind of get ten seconds with each person, and you never really say anything…I kind of got bored,” Robert Pattinson said. A female fan approached him and asked Pattinson “how can I get your attention?” The Tenet actor said, “I was like um, just take your clothes off.”

“She stood there and frantically started taking her clothes off and got dragged out of the room by security,” Robert added. “I never felt more terrible,” he continued. There are several instances of the actor going after his instinct and saying or doing whatever he wants.

Previously, it was reported that Robert Pattinson once took a devoted fan out for dinner because he was “chronically bored.” Meanwhile, the actor is now in talks with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho for his upcoming untitled film based on Edward Ashton’s science-fiction novel Mickey7.

