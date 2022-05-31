Zendaya has fast become one of the most leading names in Hollywood. After acing MJ in the Spider-Man trilogy, the actor is on domination spree as she owns the Oscar-winning Dune and the massively popular and successful show Euphoria. While her professional bloom is covered at length by all the media houses, her personal life is also under the spotlight always. Thanks to her adorable PDA with beau Tom Holland. But looks like she has grabbed headlines for an unwanted reason now.

Advertisement

While widely popular on the Internet, anything that has to do with Zendaya makes its way to the trending list in no time. So did a video and it spread across. But it wasn’t anything good but brutal and had a woman being beaten up. While the brutality did hold back many, the resemblance of the victim to the Dune star is what caught the attention.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Many thought that the woman of colour who was suffering physical assault could be Zendaya. The 7-second video has the lady being hit by someone who is shooting the video. Turns out the actor’s rep has now come out to kill the rumour. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a report in ET Canada, Zendaya’s spokesperson has now decided to clear the air and notified that the lady in the viral video is not the actor. Meanwhile, people on the Internet have been condemning the video. Many have said how people shouldn’t be concerned about who the lady looks like but should see to it that she is safe and what the exact matter is.

THIS NIGGA ZENDAYA JUST GOT HER ASS BEAT LMFAO pic.twitter.com/6YTne4SEgT — kb (@heykb13) May 28, 2022

However, Zendaya has not spoken about the matter herself even through social media.

Who cares it’s not Zendaya. This woman is being beaten by a man! Nobody is helping her and he should be arrested!!!! #peoplesuck #Unbelievable — Chefmom (@suzydav29247508) May 30, 2022

Shouldn’t rhe issue here be about a woman getting beaten vs the battered lady looking like zendaya?? That person beating that poor lady should Go to jail!! 😡😡😡 — Anne (@phillyanaconda) May 30, 2022

It doesn't matter if this is Zendaya or not. The poor girl is getting beaten and y'all don't fuckin care. This person needs some severe punishment for what they did. I hope the girls okay after all that — Captain Colleen💨🚀| Yancy | I like Watermelon (@CBabola) May 30, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Helped His Friend From Being Robbed By An Armed Thief: “I Ain’t Stealing From Captain Jack Sparrow”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram