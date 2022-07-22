Actress Alicia Silverstone still sleeps next to her 11-year-old son Bear and says that she is simply “following nature” with her parenting style.

Speaking on ‘The Ellen Fisher Podcast’, Silverstone said: “If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals … if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten. It’s not ideal for the baby to be over there.”

Alicia Silverstone also praised motherhood as “the most precious, most unbelievable experience in this world,” adding that “For me, it’s so divine.”

And Alicia Silverstone revealed that she initially wanted four children but her obsession with Bear and her split from his father, led to her being a mother of one.

Alicia Silverstone explained: “I wanted to have more (kids), but then my relationship got messed up, and it wasn’t a great time to bring one in. I didn’t want to have one right away because I was so in love with my Bear.

“I wanted to squeeze every little moment out of him, so it wasn’t until he was like three that I was ready to make another baby and then I didn’t have a partner, so that’s why I don’t have four babies.”

The actress previously shared that she took Bear to watch her classic teen romance ‘Clueless’ when he was just five years old and he loved it.

She said: “He saw ‘Clueless‘ when he was five, because it was on at the Hollywood (Forever) Cemetery. … Four thousand people came to see and I couldn’t pass that experience up, of watching it under the stars, pillows on the ground.”

“He was so young and it’s not appropriate, I think, for a five-year-old to watch that movie… it’s all about sex and stuff, so I just thought, ‘Oops’. But, at the time… he loved it.”

She said that Bear “picked up” a new way of showing affection his to mother, who played the lead role Cher Horowitz in the movie.

Silverstone said: “But what he really picked up [on is] he tried to kiss me, like, passionate kisses, because that’s what he saw in the movie.”

