Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress Rachel McAdams speaks on not being in the latest promos. The most-anticipated movie of 2022 is just two days away from its big release. The pre-booking sales have made the film tough major milestones as the seats are almost sold out in major cities.

The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer had its world premiere recently. It was attended by the cast, crew, critics, journalists, and more. The early reactions to the films are in, and as per that, the MCU flick is more than worthy of your watch.

Amongst all of this, fans have noticed that Rachel McAdams, who plays the role of Dr. Christine Palmer, is missing from some of the promos of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A trailer had her character standing next to that of Benedict Cumberbatch and Xochitl Gomez‘s America Chavez. However, the same shot on a TV spot had edited out McAdams.

The new #MultiverseOfMadness TV spot has made an update to a previously released shot, omitting a variant Christine Palmer. pic.twitter.com/0s7k5kjrdg — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 3, 2022

Reacting to this, Rachel McAdams spoke to ExtraTV and said, “Even I don’t even know what this means. Am I being erased? Oh, God, am I in this movie? I don’t know.” “I know, I mean, it’s tough… that I am in the multiverse, but you wanna keep exactly what kind of person in the multiverse sort of a secret,” the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star added. “So maybe that’s why they took that out,” she continued.

Rachel’s Christine Palmer was the former lover of Stephen Strange, but they parted ways. The Notebook actress spoke about the relationship between the two characters and said that “they’re still figuring out where they land in terms of love and friendship.”

While Rachel McAdams may be erased from the promo, she certainly isn’t from the movie. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be hitting the theatres on the 6th of May. Have you booked your tickets?

