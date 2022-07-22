When we heard the name Vin Diesel, many amazing movies of his like Riddick, The Last Witch Hunter, The Pacifier, BloodShot, and many other films flood our minds. However, apart from all of his characters, Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise will always stay rent-free in our hearts.

Advertisement

Vin shares a very special bond with the Fast & Furious franchise and is no less than his family. The actor will soon be seen reprising his role of Dominic in Fast X and Fast & Furious 10 part 2.

Advertisement

Talking about this, has it ever struck your mind the remuneration Vin Diesel might be charging for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise? Also for a fact you might be unaware of, Vin also produces the F&F films. Coming back to the topic, The action-filled street-racing franchise is currently in production for the next instalment, titled Fast X. The film is directed by Louis Leterrier and will have two parts. For now, the salary Vin for Fast X has now been revealed and we are sure it will leave you with your jaws hanging!

Firstly, for the unversed, earlier it was revealed that the budget set for Fast X is around $300 million, and this is before marketing and publicity spending. It was also revealed that, out of this set budget, $100 million is set for the above-the-line costs, including the producers, directors, and actors. Dizzy already?

Well, these reports left many shocked, but this is nothing compared to what Vin Diesel is taking home after the film. According to Variety Diesel’s paycheck for his upcoming film is a total of $20 million! This is way more than what Tom Cruise has reportedly charged for Mission Impossible 7 which is between $12-$14 million.

Well, there is nothing to complain about, it’s an all deserving amount as the film is the part of one of globally successful franchises and we are sure the 10th ride would be as thrilling as the other previous instalments.

So what are your thoughts on Vin Diesel’s jaw-dropping salary for his role in Fast X, and are you excited to see the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Britney Spears Bares It All In N*ked Photoshoot Post Honeymoon Flaunting Her B**bs & As, Netizens Ask “Um Is Her Husband Ok With…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram