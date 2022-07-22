The world is full of beautiful men and this is proven every time a new list of ‘most handsome men’ is dropped by any world-renowned magazine. A few celebrities David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo have ruled such lists for years now and looks like it’s time for a change. In the most recent turn of events, BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V was dethroned as the most handsome man of 2022 and the place has now been taken by a Chinese actor who goes by the name Xiao Zhan.

Advertisement

For the unversed, BTS’ V has always been a fan favourite when it comes to good looks and his massive fan following that goes by the name ARMY is also to be credited for his success in this department. Several celebrities and news reports have raved about his beauty in the past and that is one of the reasons why he grabs the best of brand endorsement deals as well. Lately, Asians have been securing top positions in such lists and it is safe to say that it is a part of increasing inclusivity all around.

Advertisement

According to the recent ‘Most Handsome Man of 2022’ list released by Nubia Magazine, we have a new Asian celebrity in the list and guess what, he is even in the topmost position. The poll, which included 2.2 million votes from more than 140 countries, had Chinese actor Xiao Zhan at the top of the list as he gained the most number of votes in USA, Peru, Thailand, Myanmar and more. BTS’ V was the next one of the most handsome men losing his place after reigning for years.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the world-famous footballer was at the third position while Juston Bieber held the fourth one. Henry Cavill was the next one, followed by Timothee Chalamet and Tom Holland.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Britney Spears Bares It All In N*ked Photoshoot Post Honeymoon Flaunting Her B**bs & As, Netizens Ask “Um Is Her Husband Ok With…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram