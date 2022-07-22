Tom Cruise is one of the most-liked actors of Hollywood even today and his popularity is not just because of his exceptional work in the industry but also because of his dashing looks. The actor has often been in the news for his belief in Scientology and that was allegedly the reason for his divorce with wife Nicole Kidman back in the days as well. According to several reports at that time, his abrupt announcement of the divorce was also around the time she had a miscarriage for the second time.

For the unversed, Nicole and Cruise were together for almost eleven years before they called it quits. There were several rumours about what went wrong and the most famous ones pointed toward Cruise’s increased faith in the cult. They also adopted two kids named Isabella and Connor during their time together and were heavily appreciated by their fans for the move.

Back in 2007, Nicole Kidman opened up about losing her baby in a conversation with Marie Claire magazine. She suffered ectopic pregnancy under which the embryo was developing in a fallopian tube in place of the uterus. It was after this miscarriage that the couple adopted their two kids.

Nicole Kidman told the magazine, “From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies… And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic”

A few years later, according to a report by Tatler, Nicole Kidman got pregnant with Tom Cruise’s baby for the second time a few years after adoption but it ended up in miscarriage as well. The same report suggests that this was around the same time Tom Cruise filed for a divorce from her, leaving her utterly shocked as she allegedly did not see it coming.

In a chat with Tatler, Nicole Kidman opened up on her divorce with Tom Cruise and the miscarriage and said, “There’s an enormous amount of pain and an enormous amount of joy on the other side of it…The flipside of going through so much yearning and pain to get there is the feeling of “Ahhhh!” when you have the child.”

