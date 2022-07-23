Russo Brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, are currently on their promotional visit to India. The duo is trying its best to create hype for ‘The Gray Man’ which premiered yesterday on Netflix. The film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush and Ana De Armas in key roles. While interacting with the media, the duo showered praises on RRR and even expressed their desire to work with SS Rajamouli. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

Released in March, RRR is once again grabbing the headlines as foreign filmmakers and critics are praising the brilliance of Rajamouli and his vision. While the box office numbers were already exciting, such warm words from the experts have taken the Baahubali maker’s reputation to another level.

Advertisement

Recently the premiere of The Gray Man in Mumbai, Russo Brothers was asked about the Indian name they would like to collaborate with. Responding to it, Joe Russo said, “I love RRR and I would love to produce a movie with SS Rajamouli.” Well, that’s really a big statement coming in from the box office hit machine and we won’t be surprised if the trio deliver a ‘Baahubali X Avengers’ type explosion at ticket windows. The only question is, when will it happen?

Both Russo Brothers and SS Rajamouli are known for shattering box office records. While Russos have $2 billion successes like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Rajamouli has delivered 1000 crore+ grossers with Baahubali 2 and RRR. So it’s obvious to get excited about their collaboration!

Meanwhile, Russo Brothers are in awe of Dhanush’s professionalism and shared their desire of working with him again. Their statement reads, “Being here in India has let us see first-hand how much entertainment is thriving here. We are extremely thrilled to have brought The Gray Man to life with Netflix and for people all over the world to enjoy the film and see Dhanush in action. He is a consummate professional we deeply admire and respect, and we truly hope for more opportunities to work together again.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Elvis Actress-Singer Shonka Dukureh Found Dead In Her Bedroom

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram