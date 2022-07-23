While Spider-Man: Now Way Home was of course driven by the fact that there will be many faces that will be making special appearances and it will be kind of a Spidey reunion, none of us were actually prepared for the iconic moment when Daredevil aka a ‘Very Good Lawyer’ made a cameo in the most kicka** manner. That was the most surprising appearance and fans were finally told that the actor is now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his franchise is an MCU canon.

Advertisement

It was a confirmation that there is more to Daredevil now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many speculations and rumours started floating on the Internet and the world was hooked to the updates that spoke about the future of Charlie and the character with the studio. Now turns out we know what’s next.

Advertisement

As per the latest announcement made at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Charlie Cox has found his next MCU project and he is all set to reprise Daredevil yet again. But there is a catch. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Charlie Cox is confirmed to be a part of Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The movie is an animated flick that will take us through the first year when Peter freshly turned a superhero. At the hotspot of announcements – San Diego Comic-Con, several first-look images of the character designs were unveiled and details were shared in the Marvel Studios Animation Panel. That also included a glimpse at Daredevil’s new and revamped costume. So technically Cox will be voicing the part and not be physically playing it. But that doesn’t make it any less exciting.

Most recently while talking about Daredevil’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox spilled beans that indeed he has a lot more than just a cameo in the Tom Holland starrer. As per Radiotimes, he hinted, “I know something.” He added, “I don’t know much, but I know there will be something else.”

Meanwhile, talking about how he was cast as Daredevil again in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Charlie Cox said, “I got a phone call saying, ‘Do you want to come back? Do you want to be in Spider-Man?’ and I was like, ‘Obviously, yeah! That would be amazing. I’m thrilled. I’d love to do that.’ They said ‘Great, we’ll be in touch.’ and then I didn’t hear anything for, like, two months! I did get to the point where I was like, ‘Did I dream this?’ – I definitely got to the point where I was, like, ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ But then I got a follow-up phone call.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Elvis Actress-Singer Shonka Dukureh Found Dead In Her Bedroom

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram