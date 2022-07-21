The third season of the historical-romance series ‘Bridgerton’ has added three new cast members as production on the next instalment of the Netflix period drama gets underway.

Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon have all signed on for the new season, which will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton), reports Variety.

Francis plays Marcus Anderson, described as a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the town – and the ire of others. According to Variety, Phillips plays Lord Debling in Bridgerton 3. A genial lord with unusual interests, he has wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities. He’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season.

In Bridgerton Season 3, Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts at marriage may fail spectacularly.

Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

Variety further states Bridgerton’s complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

