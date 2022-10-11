It’s been a long time without you, my friend! That’s what Iron Man fans have been continuously singing for Robert Downey Jr asking him to please make a comeback in Avengers in any shape, form or size. Last week it was revealed that he’s making a comeback but just with his voice in What If…? Season 2.

But, that’s not enough, right? We want his charm, his swag as a genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist ‘Iron Man‘ back to the saga & the man himself has finally responded to the rumours, and reports about the same.

While making an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Robert Downey Jr poured his heart out while talking about a possible comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He went on to say, “To me, starting up again is off the table. I feel like I’ve done all I could with that character.” This would’ve really dulled down the hopes if he wouldn’t have said his next statement.

Robert Downey Jr didn’t really cancel the thought of a comeback after Avengers: Endgame’s heartbreaking climax. He hasn’t really ruled out the possibility when he added, “There would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events that made it obvious. But the other thing is, I wanna do other stuff.”

We all know how Marvel is smart enough to design a ‘compelling argument’ to bring back the fans’ superheroes, ahem… Spider-Man, Wolverine ahem…

Joe Rogan went ahead to provide a strong theory to Robert Downey Jr for convincing him to return as Iron Man, he said, “Here’s what I think, they go through a few semi-lacklustre Avengers movies without you. There’s a moment where the world’s fate is at stake and they’ve realized they need a super genius. Then, they figure out how to restart that time machine. You step out of that machine and the entire crowd goes wild.”

We’re sure Marvel won’t take such a ‘basic’ route to bring back Iron Man, if ever. But, what do you guys think of the same? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

