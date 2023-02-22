After his breakup with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes is seemingly looking for love again and is making headlines for the same. While the singing sensation has been linked with several women in the past, he has been often spotted with his chiropractor Dr Jocelyne Miranda. Now, the duo again sparked dating rumours as they were recently spotted in a park.

Shawn made his singing debut with his Life of the Party in 2014. The singer was just a teenager when he was shot to fame with his tracks.

Shawn Mendes and Dr Jocelyne Miranda have often been spotted going out together since last year when they were spotted having lunch together. Last month, the duo was reportedly seen arriving at Shawn’s house in West Hollywood. The two had smoothies in their hand as they returned from an outing in the area.

In the latest pictures, surfacing on the internet, the Treat You Better singer could be seen going shirtless at Runyon Canyon Park in LA. The singer wore a pair of black shorts and completed his look with hiking boots. On the other hand, the 51-year-old was dressed in a black top and leggings.

Shawn Mendes and his rumored girlfriend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda continued to fuel romance rumors as they embarking on their rugged outdoor adventure at Runyon Canyon Park in LA on Tuesday morning pic.twitter.com/beY8dIh8Yf — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) February 22, 2023

While the two sparked dating rumours again, it is Shawn’s shirtless pictures that has caught his fans’ attention. A fan wrote, “he’s literally THE ICON,” while another penned, “Shawn pick me instead.”

A third user wrote, “need him.”

Jocelyne has been associated with the 24-year-old singer for a long time now. She is a celebrity chiropractor and has worked with several A-list Hollywood celebrities.

Earlier, Shawn Mendes dated Camila Cabello for less than two years. After meeting for a few times, the two began dating shortly after collaborating on their hit track Senorita. However, the two parted ways soon after Halloween of 2021.

