Miley Cyrus is currently enjoying the success of her song, ‘Flowers’, which has been a chartbuster. As many are saying that this song is a diss track on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the lyrics are references to her real-life stories. But once, in an interview, Miley went on to blast her ex-husband without taking her name. Read on to find out what she said.

The ex-couple met for first met in 2009 while filming ‘The Last Song’ and later they got married in 2018. With the couple’s shocking split in 2019, after a year of their marriage, fans wanted to know what really went down south between them.

Months after their divorce was finalized, Miley Cyrus sat for an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and talked for two hours touching upon her divorce and relationship with Liam Hemsworth. She did not directly call out Liam Hemsworth but talked about her struggle of leaving the relationship and she was called cold and a b*tch by men in her life. She says, “I think men in my life have told me that I’m cold or I’m a cold f*cking b*tch because I leave when things are done.”

Later while blasting upon her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus said, “I was actually going to say, I’m freaky into a lot of freaky things, but I don’t f*ck dead guys, when it’s over, it’s over and you’re dead to me and we move on. So that’s how I feel about it.”

Miley also said that she has accepted the separation but the statement came as an explosion! “That’s okay. I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories,” added Cyrus.

With all the previous stories, Miley Cyrus’ new breakup anthem ‘Flowers’ has earned Miley her biggest career streaming debut ever. One week after its release, the song became the most-streamed song in a single week on Spotify with over 83 million plays.

