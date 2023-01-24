Hours after Kylie Jenner made a controversial fashion statement by donning a lion’s head on her b**bs in the outfit at the Paris Fashion Week, she is once again leading all the headlines for her styling reasons. However, this time it’s not because of her outfit but mostly because of her jewellery choices that Kylie is getting slammed. Scroll below to find out how netizens are reacting to her recent look!

Kylie’s lion outfit created a massive controversy around everywhere even though her stylist claimed that no animals were harmed during the making of this dress. Later, PETA has also defended the makeup mogul Kylie and stated that there’s nothing wrong in it.

Well, hours after that incident, Kylie Jenner was spotted in the Paris city roaming around wearing a long blue body-hugging dress, and she paired it with sparkly pink boots, clear sunglasses and a statement neck piece from Givenchy that showcased a noose-like structure. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. This design had first debuted with Burberry’s hoodie that featured a noose-patterned collar and received quite a backlash. Later, they apologized for it. But history repeated itself when Givenchy came up with a neck piece that looked a lot like the noose-pattern.

Now, Kylie Jenner has been seen wearing the same, and netizens couldn’t stop themselves from attacking the model, entrepreneur and the single mother. While a few took a jibe at her jewellery choice as tweeted on People’s Twitter, a few commented at her poor fashion sense and her choice of shoes. One tweeted, “None of the Kardashians have a true sense of reality. Pathetic.” Another one commented, “It just leaves bad taste.” One of the Twiterattis wrote, “Maybe she plans to use it to reel in the lion?”

Pointing at her sparkly shoes, Kylie Jenner gets slammed by netizens. One wrote, “It’s giving Hannah Montana all grown up”, the second comment could be read as, “I feel like those are shoes Hannah Montana would wear”. Another one wrote, “No offence but you should hire me as your fashion advisor. I’m highly disappointed in you.” One penned, “Kylie what the hell is this outfit”.

Well, what do you think about Kylie Jenner’s look and choice of jewellery? Let us know in the comments!

