Johnny Depp, who was accused of physical abuse was once a victim of it as he recalls in an interview. The glorified actor has been one of the most versatile actors in the current generation. His performance as Jack Sparrow in The Pirates of the Caribbean movie series is still fans’ favourite. However, things recently went pretty downhill when he had to go through a controversial lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Both actors were debated all over the world and as the trial prolonged many controversies came in front of the world. While fans created communities to support their favorite actor, things were very much serious. Most of them did not know how Jack Sparrow actor was a victim himself and how torturing the allegations would have been for him. Read on to find out more about it!

As reported by Daily Mail (via The Things), Johnny Depp revealed his experience of child abuse that he faced from his late mother, Betty Sue in his childhood. He told the lawyers and the judge about the atmosphere of his house and how it was so volatile that he never truly felt safe. He says, “In our house, we were never exposed to any type of safety or security, the only thing to do was stay out of the line of fire. My mother was quite unpredictable. She had the ability to be as cruel as anyone can be with all of us.”

During the trial, in his testimony in the trail against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp later elaborated on the graphic details of the physical abuse. “She could become quite violent, and she was quite violent, and she was quite cruel,” said Johnny Depp while he was made to endure at home.

While talking about the extent of the abuse the actor reveals the torture. He says, “It could be in the form of an ashtray being flung at you, or you’d get beat with a high-heeled shoe, or a telephone or whatever’s handy.”

