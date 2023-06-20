Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson are three big names in Hollywood, and they are all the highest-paid actors. Now imagine three of them doing a film, maybe not all of them together but RDJ and Tom or Tom and ScarJo; it’s crazy, right? Well, the possible combination might happen as the actors are keen on working together, while Downey and Tom have shared the screen in Tropic Thunder, but that was all. Now the former has expressed his wish to do something full-fledged with Mission: Impossible star.

Three of the actors have their films ready to release, and somewhere some top-class director might come across the interviews and cook up something, and we get an epic film with not just Cruise and Scarlett or Cruise and Downey but all three of them together. Imagine the hype that film will create if it ever becomes a reality, but for now, let’s see what the A-listers have said in their interviews.

Robert Downey Jr recently graced the red carpet for the premiere of his Max series Downey’s Dream Cars, and while speaking to Extra TV, he was asked about the possibility of an Iron Man 4 or a Tropic Thunder 2 with Tom Cruise. The question went, “Let me ask you one more question, ‘Tropic Thunder’. Tom Cruise is saying he’d like to do a sequel. Would you do it?” The Avengers star responded, “Um, look. All’s I’ll say is this. Tom Cruise and I have not done a project yet together. And that’s kind of a ‘yes’, and then we’ll figure out what the title is.”

And upon asking about the possibility of an Iron Man 4, Robert Downey Jr said, “Does he [Tom Cruise] want to do that?” While the interviewer clarified that the fans want to see him in it. Downey, without giving a definitive answer, responded by cheekily saying, “Okay! Tom, don’t take it! Don’t take it!” For the unversed, Tom was reportedly among the contenders to play the role of Iron Man, but things did not pan out quite right. On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson, RDJ’s co-star, expressed her wish to do a film with Tom, and the latter is keen on it as well.

At the NYC premiere of Scarlett‘s Asteroid City, she was asked about her wish to work with an actor with whom she’s yet to share the screen, to which she said, “I’d love to work with Tom Cruise,” as per The Hollywood Reporter. The Mission: Impossible glowed up after learning about ScarJo’s comment as he showered heaps of praises on her. He said, “She’s amazing. There’s a great actress and a movie star.” Further assuring about the possibility of them working together, he said, “Yes. It’s gonna happen.”

Tom Cruise could not stop but gushing about Scarlett Johansson as he continued, “Look, I’ve watched her career her whole life. She’s enormously talented, very charismatic. It’d be fun. She could do everything. She could do comedy, drama, action, suspense. She’s someone that really draws you in on the screen, on camera. So absolutely, it’s gonna happen.”

We hope for that too! Robert Downey Jr, Cruise and ScarJo are the most popular names in Hollywood with a massive fan following. Fans would be elated to see any of the two come together for a movie. Meanwhile, we have already seen the Black Widow and Iron Man’s dynamic over the years, and it’s always welcomed.

