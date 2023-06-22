Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, is gradually crashing at the box office. The film opened up to massive collections, and the streak continued in the first weekend. Unfortunately, it failed to pass the real test of the weekdays and is now falling like nine pins. Amongst the worrisome situation, Mukesh Khanna is questioning the box office collections. Scroll below for details.

As per the trade numbers, Adipurush has added around 348.90 crores* to its kitty in six days at the worldwide box office. While it has already earned huge numbers, considering the investment and sky-high expectations, this mythological drama has turned out to be a big disappointment.

Mukesh Khanna had previously reacted to Adipurush and claimed it hurt religious sentiments. In a new statement, he’s now questioning the box office collections. The Mahabharat actor told Bollywood Life, “They are showing off the numbers. Where is the actual proof of the figures? They are only obsessed with the box office. This is no real kamai (earning). They have hurt the sentiments of so many people.”

Mukesh Khanna added, “I feel the lawmakers and public should send out a strong message to the team. You cannot play with the religious sentiments of people. Hinduism has flexibility but that does not mean this. I feel people should come together and teach them a lesson. There is nothing to be afraid about. Tomorrow, other filmmakers will think a hundred times before doing something so offensive.”

Just not that, Mukesh also called the Adipurush makers ‘ignorant’. He added, “Every Dussehra there is Ram Leela in the village. Kids go and watch the drama. Do they think that kids are stupid that do not know the tale of Ramayan and the values it represents? The makers assumed people to be stupid and ignorant,” he fumes. Mukesh Khanna says Ramayan is the textbook for Hindus on how to live with family. It is about promises, commitment, loyalty, brotherhood and whatnot.”

