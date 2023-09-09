Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved television couples – who also love to document their life and share the same with fans. From their cute banters to sweet gestures, the new parents never fail to prove that they are a match made in heaven. However, a recent incident may have led to a brawl between the celeb couple and it has a ‘Jawan’ connection.

The frenzy of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in the country can just be proved by box office numbers. In just two days of release, the film has raked in Rs 127.50 crores, recording the biggest opening with over Rs 70 crore for a Bollywood film. The numbers are expected to rise further during the weekend as SRK looks forward to overtaking his own 2023 blockbuster Pathaan’s collection.

Coming back to Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, the couple connects with their followers via their YouTube vlogs, and in a recently released vlog, they were seen having a little rift after Shoaib informed Deepika that he will be watching Jawan while she won’t be able to do so. When Shoaib first told Dipika that he would be watching the Shah Rukh Khan, Dipika got seemingly irritated and lashed out at him saying, “Don’t tease me.”

She then turned to their newborn and told him, “We will go to watch the movie and go to Dubai alone just you and me,” throwing a tantrum at her husband. By now, Shoaib was in a defensive mode and argued that despite his love for her, he simply could not resist watching an SRK film in theatres. Dipika then retaliated saying she would not be watching Jawan in theatre and instead wait for it to release on a streaming platform.

The couple further shared with their fans that it has been a tradition in their relationship to watch every movie together and it would be Shoaib’s first film in theatre without Dipika.

In the vlog, Shoaib also included his Jawan review post watching the film, and told Dipika, “Every frame was messy. SRK is seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Goosebumps.” The couple then echoed similar sentiments saying SRK is the last of the stars. “SRK is SRK. No one can be him,” they said.

The Sasural Simar Ka star was then assured by her husband that he would plan an outing soon with her as he feels guilty for watching Jawan alone.

Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their son, Ruhaan, earlier this year. The actress has been on a maternity break to take care of her little one.

