Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Toronto attending the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with her girl gang, including Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh. The girls are there to promote their upcoming film, ‘Thank You For Coming’ and on to the series of new events; Sana looked no less than a ‘Husn-Pari’ in a rose gold cleav*ge exposing ensemble flaunting her chiselled collarbone and her transformation is undoubtedly holy-moly unreal. Take a look at it below!

Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 15 million followers on Instagram. She’s known for her down-to-earth personality and bubbly nature around fans and colleagues in the fraternity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about Sana’s latest appearance at TIFF, the actress looked no less than ‘Husn-Pari’ at the event, donning a figure-hugging gown that came with a plunging neckline. The gown had a halterneck and was backless, where she showcased her toned bareback while it accentuated her body, giving a glimpse of her side b**bs through it.

Shehnaaz Gill paired her rose-gold coloured gown with matching gloves and heels and happily posed for the cameras at the venue.

For makeup, Sana opted for bold red lips and heavy mascara eyes with loads of highlighter on her face and body, especially her plunging neckline. The actress completed the look with a sleek high bun, adding glam to her chic look.

Take a look at her pictures and videos below, shared by her fan accounts on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidnaaz__Nation (@sidnaaz__nation)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAAZ (@shehnaaz_pure_27)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sidnaaz5050

Shehnaaz Gill looks straight out of a Disney movie, looking like a princess!

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Looks Magical In A Monochrome Saree As She Pairs It With A S*xy Backless Halterneck Blouse, Leaving Us Spellbound With Her Eternally Ethereal Beauty!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News