Malaika Arora needs no introduction. She is a DIVA. Many of us truly wonder if the actress has truly found the fountain of youth or is she ageing backwards as Malla can easily give those in their 20s and 30s a run for their money with her s*xy curves, attitude and grace. From red carpets, ramp walk, photoshoots, airport looks or everyday yoga sessions, Malaika, who will be touching 50 this October, slays every time she’s snapped.

Malaika Arora, who rose to fame being the ‘Chaiyya-Chaiyya’ girl after featuring in the song with Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se, is indeed an inspiration for all of us. She is extremely dedicated towards fitness and yoga, and the result is right in front of us; she looks gorgeous ALL THE TIME!

On Tuesday, the 49-year-old actress was spotted at an event and guess what, she rocked the red carpet yet again. Donning a pearl-white saree with embroidered detailing, Malaika Arora looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she sizzled while posing for the shutterbugs with her radiant smile. Scroll below to catch a better glimpse of it shared on Instant Bollywood’s Instagram account and know how she styled her outfit.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Along with the saree, Malaika styled a daring sleeveless cropped blouse with a plunging neckline that gave a perfect twist to her traditional attire. She accessorised her outfit with an embroidered waist belt flaunting her perfect hour-glass figure. For jewelry, Malaika opted for a statement necklace a chic ring and wore the attire with high heels.

Malaika’s make-up was as always on point with kohl and mascara-laden eyes, well-contoured features with bold smokey-eye shadow and a brown lip shade.

What do you think of this latest look of Malaika Arora? Let us know.

