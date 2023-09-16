Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest names in Bollywood and has now become a global brand. The actress, who was recently seen in Jawan, is making headlines for her cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and on to the series of new events, DP attended the film’s success event yesterday in the city donning a monochrome saree that she paired with a halter neck blouse and her signature winged eye makeup, leaving us spellbound with her eternally ethereal beauty. Scroll below to take a look!

For those who don’t know, DP appeared at Jawan’s success event yesterday in the city, and their videos from the same are going crazy viral on social media. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram with over 75 million followers and often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious life on the platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about Deepika Padukone’s look from the event, the beauty opted for a black and white saree by none other than Bollywood’s favourite designer, Sabyasachi. The saree was in all white and had an intricate black sequined border, and the actress paired it with a halterneck backless blouse, flaunting her toned figure.

For makeup, DP went with her signature glam look with winged kohl eyes, nude pink lips and loads of highlighter on the face, accentuating her sharp facial features. She chose a sleek bun to complete the look and accessorised her monochrome saree with emerald earrings.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone rightly justifies the ‘Ankhon Main Teri’ song with her mesmerising fashion sense and magnetic personality.

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Esha Gupta Seduces The Internet Putting Up A Busty Display In This Tight Body-Hugging Multi-Coloured Gown – 5 Times The ‘Aashram’ Fame Dropped Our Jaws With Her Bodycon Fits

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News