Nobody in Bollywood does fashion quite like Esha Gupta. When it comes to bringing the A-glam game to the table, Esha can give any Bollywood beauty a run for their money. Esha works hard to maintain that hot bod and it shows. The ‘Ashram’ fame is also not shy to display her envious curves and often drops pictures that are out and out thirst trap, but in a good way.

From bikinis to gowns and shirts to crop tops, Esha is a master of all trades. But our personal favourite from her wardrobe is her bodycon collection. The Rustom actress loves to wrap herself in a fitted bodycon dress any day of the year, proving she is the undisputed queen when it comes to serving a steal-worthy lewk.

Today, we are sharing five of Esha’s top-tier looks in bodycon, so kids, take notes!

Multi-colour Madness

Esha rang in the weekend in high spirits while also cheering her fans on dropping a stunning picture multi-coloured strapless bodycon gown that perfectly wrapped her curvaceous body. Esha let her outfit do the talking and did not go with heavy makeup, wearing her signature nude lips.

Classic Black

The Rustom actress is always giving some unconventional spin to classic black silhouettes. This one time, Esha Gupta stole the show in a strappy black bodycon dress with a plunging square neckline. Taking the minimal aesthetic route, she complimented her look with pointed heels, a nude makeup look, and open tresses.

Walk the Talk

Esha walked the streets of French Riviera town in a printed ensemble that hugged her like a glove, complimenting her envious frame. The sky-blue-coloured gown featured quirky patterns in blue and white hues with a turtle neck, shoulder cut-outs, and full-length sleeves. She rounded off the look with black sunglasses, a hot pink handbag, and colour strappy heels.

A Backless Affair

The bewitching beauty once took her breath away in an off-white backless bodycon featuring chain detailing that put her hourglass figure on display. She teamed her outfit with golden stilettoes and accessoried it with dangling earrings.

Daring Cutouts

Esha Gupta loves all things experimental and once turned heads in a black bodycon dress that came with several cutouts around her ribs and waist. She let her long luscious waves that were styled in waves freely fall on her shoulder and was seen striking sultry poses.

Which one of the five is your favourite look? Let us know in the comment section below.

