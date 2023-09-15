Disha Patani is a name well known in Bollywood not only for her films, but also for her bold fashion sense and fit avatar. She has had an interesting journey from being Tiger Shroff’s muse to becoming a fashion icon. And, trust Disha Patani to leave men weak on their knees. Though she has been away from the big screens since Ek Villain Returns but honestly that doesn’t stop her from making noise.

Be it her frequent meet ups with bestie Mouni Roy, her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Ilic or her photo shoots or photo dumps, Disha is often in the news. With her own personal style, the diva has managed to inspire a legion of fans with her confidence and self-assurance. Though she has been often criticised for her bold and sexy avatars, the Malang actress has never shied away from flaunting her beautiful body in her own style.

Disha Patani has worked with several brands but one of her advertisement series that went viral was her ad series for Calvin Klein. The Bharat actress received a lot of flak for putting her body on display in the boldest and raunchiest way ever. Today, we thought of revisiting five of those best looks of Disha Patani as she promoted the lingerie brand in only p*nties and br*s. Scroll ahead to witness the bold and sultry avatar of the actress.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

This photo showed Disha Patani modelling the white with black elastic branding underwear set as she unbuttoned her black and white big check pants. While the lingerie set screams luxury, the bra screeches hotness and boldness as it’s only the single spaghetti strap that is holding the bra in place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

In this one, Disha Patani goes wet under the water as lie down in the rain feeling her body in that red lingerie oozing extreme oomph and raising the temperature. Isn’t it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Here, Disha can be seen wearing a leopard print lingerie set as she flaunts her washboard abs and cleav*ge in it. While you enjoyed the diva in unbuttoned pants before, here’s one more time when the actress had left her jeans completely open making it more than a treat to watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

In this one, Disha can be seen flaunting her profile in a Calvin Klein black elastic branding lingerie set. The actress has raised the bar even higher as she gave a perfect glimpse of her curves and flaunts her perfectly toned legs and butt as she caresses her hair in a sultry and s*xy photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Last but not the least, the actress can be seen donning a full black branded lingerie set of the same brand that gave a proper glimpse of her cleav*ge and b**bs as she flaunted her washboard abs and legs in the s*xiest way possible.

What do you think of Disha Patani’s unfazed sensuous yet classy looks? She undoubtedly goes by ‘my body – my rules’ principle. Let us know your thoughts.

