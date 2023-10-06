Pamela Anderson Reveals She Broke Down Watching Her Own Documentary On Netflix: "Some Things Are Better Left In The Past..."

Pamela Anderson broke down in tears while watching her Netflix documentary ‘Pamela: A Love Story’.

The ‘Baywatch‘ star looked back on her rise to fame and her time in the showbiz spotlight for the film – which was produced by her son Brandon Thomas Lee – and she insisted she didn’t want to watch it but she eventually relented and had to switch it off because it made her too sad.

Speaking in a video for Vogue France, Pamela Anderson explained: ” I said: ‘If we are going to do this documentary, I want nothing to do with it. I don’t want to see anything. I don’t want to see it. I don’t want to have any control over this … I watched a little bit of it and I just couldn’t watch it. I broke down, you know, because … I think some things are better left in the past. To rehash them was a little sad for me.”

However, Pamela Anderson went on to insist she saw that some good has come over the documentary because her honestly won her a new legion of fans.

Pamela added: “People do come up to me on the street now and say: ‘I love you. I didn’t like you before but I love you now’ … because of the documentary.”

In the interview, Pamela Anderson also touched the s*xualisation of her image and how her public persona led to people “talking badly” to her in the past.

Pamela Anderson said: “I kind of grew up a little bit at the Playboy mansion so I was surrounded by you know, [the] sexy lifestyle so sometimes I would feel like I brought it upon myself when people talked badly to me.

“Even though that’s a horrible thing to say and obviously it’s not true because you should always be respected but at the time I just learned how to navigate it and not take it too personally and laugh it off.

“But yeah, it was a different time. I’m glad things are a little more safe. We all as women have to learn to protect ourselves and trust our instincts and treat ourselves with respect and then others will [too].”

