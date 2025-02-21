Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar’s reunion in the form of Chhaava is a big success at the box office. The epic historical action drama has been unstoppable, surpassing expectations with each passing day. It has officially concluded its first week with a rock-solid hold. Scroll below for the latest updates on day 7.

20 crore+ streak continues!

After the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday, a routine drop was expected. But Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer continued its strong momentum, adding 21.60 crores more to the kitty on day 7. It witnessed a drop of only 16% compared to 25.75 crores earned on Tuesday, which is highly impressive!

Unfortunately, Chhaava couldn’t make it to the top 10 highest first Thursday in Bollywood. But that’s not because of fewer collections; many biggies, including Pathaan and Jawan, were released in theatres on Thursday. Hence, the collections were much higher. However, it managed to surpass Kesari (21.06 crores), Dangal (20.29 crores), and Chennai Express (19.60 crores), among others.

The Week 1 total of Vicky Kaushal starrer has concluded at 225.28 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 33.10 crores

Day 2: 39.30 crores

Day 3: 49.03 crores

Day 4: 24.10 crores

Day 5: 25.75 crores

Day 6: 32.40 crores

Day 7: 21.60 crores

Soon to become Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grosser

Chhaava is currently Vicky Kaushal’s second highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. It had previously surpassed Raazi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, among others.

The epic historical action film is now only 18.78 crores away from stealing the #1 spot and recording history! That milestone should ideally be unlocked today.

‘Hit’ loading!

The Valentine’s Day 2025 release is mounted on an estimated budget of 130 crores. The producers have already minted returns of 95.28 crores. In profit percentage, the ROI stands at 73.29%. Chhaava will soon gain the ‘hit’ verdict and become the first success of Bollywood in 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Beats Sankranthiki Vasthunam To Become Highest-Grossing Indian Film In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News